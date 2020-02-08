Play

Hayward (foot) is considered likely to play in Sunday's matchup with the Hawks, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Hayward was unable to play in Friday's 112-107 victory over the Hawks, but it looks like he is trending towards a quick return. Barring any setbacks, he looks on track to suit up Sunday. Grant Williams would likely be in line for another spot start if he were to suffer any type of setback.

