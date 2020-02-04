Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Likely to play Wednesday
Hayward is probable for Wednesday's matchup against Orlando due to a right calf contusion, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
It appears as though Hayward has emerged from Monday's victory over the Hawks with pain in his right calf. However, the injury doesn't seem too serious, as the former Butler standout will likely take the court barring any major setbacks leading up to Wednesday's matchup.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...