Play

Hayward is probable for Wednesday's matchup against Orlando due to a right calf contusion, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

It appears as though Hayward has emerged from Monday's victory over the Hawks with pain in his right calf. However, the injury doesn't seem too serious, as the former Butler standout will likely take the court barring any major setbacks leading up to Wednesday's matchup.

More News
Our Latest Stories