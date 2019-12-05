Hayward (hand) is expected to practice with the Celtics this weekend, The Boston Globe reports. "I don't want to get ahead of myself and get too excited about it, but I think he's progressing really well," general manager Danny Ainge said Thursday.

A broken left hand has kept Hayward out since Nov. 11. All signs are pointing to his recovery going well, and a return date around Christmastime appears to be a reasonable target. A more precise timetable may be provided after he goes through a few practices with the team.