Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Likely to practice over weekend
Hayward (hand) is expected to practice with the Celtics this weekend, The Boston Globe reports. "I don't want to get ahead of myself and get too excited about it, but I think he's progressing really well," general manager Danny Ainge said Thursday.
A broken left hand has kept Hayward out since Nov. 11. All signs are pointing to his recovery going well, and a return date around Christmastime appears to be a reasonable target. A more precise timetable may be provided after he goes through a few practices with the team.
More News
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Participates in some contact work•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Status update arriving Monday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Resumes shooting•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: To miss six weeks•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Will undergo surgery Monday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Seeing specialist Monday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.