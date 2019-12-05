Play

Hayward (hand) is expected to practice with the Celtics this weekend, The Boston Globe reports. "I don't want to get ahead of myself and get too excited about it, but I think he's progressing really well," general manager Danny Ainge said Thursday.

A broken left hand has kept Hayward out since Nov. 11. All signs are pointing to his recovery going well, and a return date around Christmastime appears to be a reasonable target. A more precise timetable may be provided after he goes through a few practices with the team.

More News
Our Latest Stories