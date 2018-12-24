Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Limited production off the bench
Hayward ended with eight points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, and two assists in 24 minutes during Sunday's 119-103 victory over the Hornets.
Hayward shifted back to the bench with Marcus Morris returning to the lineup, putting up mediocre production in the easy win. Hayward continues to struggle in his first full season with the Celtics but owners simply have to hope he can get things going at some point, given his low trade value right now.
