Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Limited production Tuesday
Hayward totaled just six points (3-10 FG, 0-2 3Py), four rebounds, and three assists, in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 108-105 victory over the Pistons.
Hayward continues to struggle as he works his way back from injury, finishing with just six points in 25 minutes Tuesday. He is still on a firm minutes cap which is limiting his ability to produce. That being said, his confidence also appears to not yet be there which is not surprising at all. There is a chance Hayward is dropped in a number of leagues by those who lack patience. If he is available and your team can deal with some sub-par numbers for a period of time, he would be a nice addition given his clear upside moving forward.
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...