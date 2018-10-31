Hayward totaled just six points (3-10 FG, 0-2 3Py), four rebounds, and three assists, in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 108-105 victory over the Pistons.

Hayward continues to struggle as he works his way back from injury, finishing with just six points in 25 minutes Tuesday. He is still on a firm minutes cap which is limiting his ability to produce. That being said, his confidence also appears to not yet be there which is not surprising at all. There is a chance Hayward is dropped in a number of leagues by those who lack patience. If he is available and your team can deal with some sub-par numbers for a period of time, he would be a nice addition given his clear upside moving forward.