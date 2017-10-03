Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Logs just 17 minutes in first action with Celtics
Hayward finished Monday's preseason opener against the Hornets with five points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one turnover across 17 minutes.
Hayward, as well as Kyrie Irving and Al Horford, all played in just the first half Monday, as coach Brad Stevens attempted to limit their workload and get a look at some of the younger talent on the roster. Still, the elite trio seemed to play well off each other, though Hayward is certainly going to have to get used to playing second fiddle to Irving. Hayward had just six field goal attempts to Irving's 11, which is likely a trend that will continue, even when the regular season approaches.
