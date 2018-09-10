Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Looks good in practice

Celtics teammate Terry Rozier said Hayward (ankle/leg) was "moving great" while working out at the team's facility last week, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

Rozier's sentiments seemingly back up what head coach Brad Stevens said about Hayward being close to resuming five-on-five work, which is expected to happen prior to the start of the Celtics' training camp. Hayward will likely face some restrictions in the Celtics' initial practices and preseason contests while he returns from a dislocated ankle and fractured tibia, but the expectation remains that he'll be in the starting five when the regular season opens Oct. 16 against the 76ers.