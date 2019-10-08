Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Looks strong at practice
Hayward (elbow) played in a scrimmage during Tuesday's practice, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Hayward suffered a minor elbow injury during Sunday's preseason matchup, but he was spotted making strong drives to the hoop during Tuesday's scrimmage, indicating that he's just fine. He should be available for Friday's exhibition in Orlando.
