Hayward compiled 29 points (10-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-10 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block across 38 minutes Tuesday in the Celtics' 109-101 win over the Heat.

Thanks to some hot shooting from two-point range and heavy volume from the charity stripe Hayward rolled to his third straight 20-point performance and his second-best scoring effort of the season. It's probably no coincidence that Hayward's strong run has come while Jayson Tatum (groin) has been sidelined for all three games, so the former may be a bit of a sell-high player at the moment. Hayward's fantasy value won't tumble precipitously once Tatum is back though, as he still sports the fourth-highest usage rate on the Celtics and typically chips in numbers across the board.