Head coach Brad Stevens said Friday that Hayward's minute could be limited to start the regular season, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

There doesn't appear to be any concern surrounding Hayward's health, but with the Celtics having so much frontcourt and wing depth this season, they have the luxury of not having to give him a full workload as he works his way back. Despite Boston's depth, Hayward is still expected to be a focal point of the team's offense this season, it may just be a little while before he plays the minutes necessary to display his prominence as an elite scorer again.