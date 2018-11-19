Hayward will come off the bench Monday against the Hornets, Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Hayward has struggled to get going so far this season, averaging just 10.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists across 26.7 minutes per game, so he'll retreat to the bench as the Celtics look to shake things up. Aron Baynes will enter the starting lineup in place of Hayward, who should still play a significant role off the bench.