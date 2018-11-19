Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Moves to bench
Hayward will come off the bench Monday against the Hornets, Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Hayward has struggled to get going so far this season, averaging just 10.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists across 26.7 minutes per game, so he'll retreat to the bench as the Celtics look to shake things up. Aron Baynes will enter the starting lineup in place of Hayward, who should still play a significant role off the bench.
More News
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: No minutes limit Saturday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Fills out stat sheet in loss•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Scores just eight points Thursday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Likely to play both games in back-to-back•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Generates season-high scoring haul•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Limited production Tuesday•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.