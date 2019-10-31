Gordon posted 21 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 116-105 home win over the Bucks.

Hayward and his Celtic teammates all struggled in the first half. But persistent drives to the bucket mixed with more accuracy from the behind the arc led to a big second half swing. Hayward and new Celtic Kemba Walker will need time to gel, though tonight's second half was certainly a step in the right direction. They stay at home Friday night for a matchup with the Knicks