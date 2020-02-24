Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Nears triple-double in 40 minutes
Hayward had 10 points (5-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt), nine assists and eight rebounds in 40 minutes during Sunday's 114-112 loss to the Lakers.
Hayward struggled from the floor but came close to logging a triple-double while earning a team high minute total. Hayward continues to perform at a very high level here in 2019-20, as he's maintaining a career high rebounding average while providing efficient and well-rounded numbers offensively, including career-best percentages from the field and at the free-throw line. If he's not quite at the peak of his powers, he's extremely close.
