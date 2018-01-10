Celtics' Gordon Hayward: No longer in ankle brace
Hayward is no longer wearing a brace to stabilize his left ankle, but Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said the team's expectations for the forward's recovery timetable haven't changed, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.
Though Hayward seems to be coming along quicker than initially anticipated after fracturing his ankle in the season opener and requiring surgery, but it remains highly unlikely that he'll play again at any point in 2017-18. The Celtics haven't formally ruled Hayward out for the season, but the team probably won't alter his timetable until he's able to progress toward some on-court activity.
