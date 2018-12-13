Hayward (illness) is not listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Hawks.

After missing the last two games due to an illness, Hayward is in line to return for Friday's home outing against Atlanta. Hayward will assume his regular role off the bench, but if Jaylen Brown is held out for a second straight due to his own illness, Hayward could be relied upon for more minutes than usual.

