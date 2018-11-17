Hayward, who played 39 minutes Friday against the Raptors, does not have a minutes limit for the second half of a back-to-back Saturday against the Jazz, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

The Celtics have been relatively cautious with Hayward up until recently. Friday's 39 minutes were a season high, and he's played at least 29 minutes in each of the past three games. It seems that Hayward may be a full-go moving forward.