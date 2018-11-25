Hayward (ankle) isn't on Monday's injury report and will play against the Pelicans, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Hayward was held out of Saturday's tilt with Dallas due to minor ankle soreness, but he's no longer listed on Boston's injury report and will take on his typical role in Monday's contest. He's slowly returning to form after a slow start to the year, averaging 10.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists over 26.9 minutes per game.