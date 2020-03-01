Hayward posted 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and three steals across 41 minutes in Saturday's 111-110 loss to the Rockets.

The team's latter performance mirrored that of Hayward, who scored four points (2-8 FG, 0-4 FT) in 24 minutes after the first half. On the plus side, the former All-Star collected a season-high three steals and scored more than the 11.3 points he averaged over his previous three games. Boston's next match is Tuesday against the Nets, who the 29-year-old has yet to face despite two earlier meetings this season.