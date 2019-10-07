Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Nursing minor elbow injury
Hayward suffered an elbow injury in Sunday's preseason game against the Hornets but coach Brad Stevens said it isn't serious, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
Hayward suffered the injury in the first half but it didn't become apparent he was hurt until later in the contest. Stevens said Hayward will be evaluated again Monday, so look for an update on his status to come then.
