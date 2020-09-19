Hayward (ankle) has been officially cleared to play in Saturday's Game 3 against the Heat and will come off the bench with a minutes restriction, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Hayward is making his return after about a month off due to a severely sprained ankle. Considering it's his first game back, he'll come off the bench and have his workload monitored.
