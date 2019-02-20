Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Officially questionable
Hayward (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Milwaukee, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Hayward rolled his ankle while playing 1-on-1 with Semi Ojeleye over the All-Star break, and while the injury is nothing serious, the Celtics will exercise caution and wait to see how Hayward feels Thursday morning before updating his status.
