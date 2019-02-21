Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Officially ruled out Thursday
Hayward (ankle) will not play Thursday against the Bucks, Chris Grenham of Celtics Blog reports.
No surprise here, as the Celtics have listed Hayward as doubtful all day in the wake of an ankle injury he picked up during the break. The injury isn't considered overly serious, but Hayward should nonetheless be considered questionable for Saturday's game in Chicago.
