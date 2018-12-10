Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Officially ruled out
Hayward (illness) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Pelicans.
The Celtics will be without a number of regulars Monday, as Hayward joins Kyrie Irving, Al Horford, and Aron Baynes on the inactive list. The hope is that with a day off Tuesday, Hayward will make enough progress to return to the rotation Wednesday in Washington.
