Hayward won't return to Wednesday's game against the Pacers after taking a hit to his nose.

Hayward was struck in the face during the fourth quarter and quickly made his way to the locker room. The 29-year-old had nine points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and three assists in 25 minutes prior to the injury. Hayward won't have much time to recover with the second half of the back-to-back Thursday against the 76ers.