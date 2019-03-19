Hayward (concussion) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against Philadelphia.

Originally listed as doubtful coming into Wednesday, it's reported that Hayward is still in concussion protocol and, as a result, will miss the key matchup with the 76ers on Wednesday. Hayward excited Saturday's contest against the Hawks early after colliding awkwardly on a screen with an opponent. Jayson Tatum will again presumably start Wednesday, with Jaylen Brown and Marcus Morris possibly seeing an increased role at the small-forward position against the 76ers.