Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Out again Wednesday
Hayward (concussion) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against Philadelphia.
Originally listed as doubtful coming into Wednesday, it's reported that Hayward is still in concussion protocol and, as a result, will miss the key matchup with the 76ers on Wednesday. Hayward excited Saturday's contest against the Hawks early after colliding awkwardly on a screen with an opponent. Jayson Tatum will again presumably start Wednesday, with Jaylen Brown and Marcus Morris possibly seeing an increased role at the small-forward position against the 76ers.
More News
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Out Monday, doubtful for Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Doubtful for Monday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Exits with neck strain•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Strong shooting night in win•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Torches Warriors with 30 points•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Disappointing effort Saturday•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.