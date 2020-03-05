Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Out as expected
Hayward (knee) won't play Friday against the Jazz, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
As expected, a bruised right knee will keep Hayward sidelined for a second straight game. In his absence, Grant Williams and Semi Ojeleye are candidates to benefit from increased run. Hayward's next chance to take the court will come Sunday against Oklahoma City.
