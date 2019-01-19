Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Out for personal reasons
Hayward will not play Saturday against the Hawks due to personal reasons.
The reason behind the absence isn't clear, but Hayward should be considered day-to-day for the time being. In his absence, expect some combination of Jaylen Brown, Marcus Morris, and Jayson Tatum to pick up increased run.
