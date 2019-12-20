Play

Hayward (foot) was ruled out for Friday's game against the Pistons, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Hayward received good news as coach Brad Stevens said the injury isn't a long-term concern after an MRI came back clean, but he'll still end up missing at least one more game. The 29-year-old seems likely to be listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Hornets.

