Hayward (concussion) will not play Monday against the Nuggets and will likely remain out Wednesday versus the 76ers, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

Hayward was pulled from Saturday's game in the first quarter with what the team initially deemed a neck strain, but he's since entered the league's concussion protocol. Coach Brad Stevens confirmed Hayward will be held out Monday, and he intimated that he doesn't expect to get the wing back until Saturday's game in Charlotte, at the earliest.