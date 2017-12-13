Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Out of walking boot
Hayward (ankle) has shed his walking boot, Chris Forsberg of ESPN.com reports.
There's a chance Hayward may have to use the boot again. But, that would only happen if his injury reacts poorly to the change, which is not expected. According to Hayward, "Today has been awesome without the boot." He's still far away from a full recovery, but there is a slim possibility he returns for the postseason. More word on his recovery and a clearer timetable for a return should emerge as he continues to hit rehabilitation milestones.
