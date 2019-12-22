Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Out Sunday
Hayward (foot) won't play Sunday against Charlotte, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Hayward will miss his third straight contest as he continues to battle left foot soreness. Semi Ojeleye, who's started the last two matchups, will presumably remain in the starting lineup and may see an increased role Sunday. The Butler product's next opportunity to take the floor looms Christmas day against Toronto.
More News
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...