Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Out with ankle soreness Saturday
Hayward is out Saturday against the Mavericks due to ankle soreness, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Hayward played 22 minutes Friday against the Hawks and will be held out due to ankle soreness on the second half of a back-to-back. In his absence, Marcus Morris and Marcus Smart and candidates to see expanded roles.
