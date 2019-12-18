Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Out with sore foot
Hayward (foot) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Hayward was not on the initial injury report, but Forsberg notes that he appeared to be dealing with some discomfort following Tuesday's practice. The Celtics will hold Hayward out of action Wednesday in hopes that he'll be able to return for Friday's home matchup with Detroit. Hayward played 37 minutes in Boston's last game back on Dec. 12 -- his most since returning from a broken and, and his second-highest total of the season.
