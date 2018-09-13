Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Participates in 5-on-5 work
Hayward (ankle/leg) has been playing 5-on-5 for a couple of weeks now, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Since the end of August, reports on Hayward's health have been nothing but positive and this latest update provides even more optimism for a full workload heading into the opener. Hayward has reportedly deemed himself 100 percent healthy, though he did acknowledge he's working on getting his explosiveness back and other basketball related things. If things continue to trend in the right direction, look for Hayward to potentially get some short stints throughout the preseason with the ultimate plan of being full go by the time of the Celtics' opener Oct. 16 against Philadelphia.
More News
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Looks good in practice•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Ready to go 'full speed'•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: To be cleared for 5-on-5 work in August•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Resumes basketball activities•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Hopes to begin running in July•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Expected at full strength by August•
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Shooting Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Small Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Power Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Fantasy Basketball Tiers: Centers
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Offseason injury analysis
As you get ready for your Fantasy hoops draft, you need to know how the injured stars are looking....