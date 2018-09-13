Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Participates in 5-on-5 work

Hayward (ankle/leg) has been playing 5-on-5 for a couple of weeks now, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Since the end of August, reports on Hayward's health have been nothing but positive and this latest update provides even more optimism for a full workload heading into the opener. Hayward has reportedly deemed himself 100 percent healthy, though he did acknowledge he's working on getting his explosiveness back and other basketball related things. If things continue to trend in the right direction, look for Hayward to potentially get some short stints throughout the preseason with the ultimate plan of being full go by the time of the Celtics' opener Oct. 16 against Philadelphia.