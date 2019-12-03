Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Participates in some contact work
Hayward (hand) received a good report from the doctor Monday and participated in both non-contact and contact drills during Tuesday's practice, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Hayward has been sidelined since Nov. 9 after undergoing surgery on his left hand, but he's been making good progress of late. "It's sore," stated Hayward after practice. "It's something I have to work through." The Celtics are unlikely to rush one of their key players back into action, so there's a good chance he'll remain out for at least another few weeks while building up strength in his surgically repaired hand.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...