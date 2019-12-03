Hayward (hand) received a good report from the doctor Monday and participated in both non-contact and contact drills during Tuesday's practice, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Hayward has been sidelined since Nov. 9 after undergoing surgery on his left hand, but he's been making good progress of late. "It's sore," stated Hayward after practice. "It's something I have to work through." The Celtics are unlikely to rush one of their key players back into action, so there's a good chance he'll remain out for at least another few weeks while building up strength in his surgically repaired hand.