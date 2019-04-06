Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Perfect off bench in win
Hayward scored 21 points (9-9 FG, 3-3 FT) while adding four rebounds, two assists and a steal in 26 minutes off the bench during Friday's 117-97 win over the Pacers.
It's been a rough season for Hayward, but he's wrapping it up on a high note, averaging 17.0 points, 5.5 boards, 2.8 assists and 1.0 three-pointers in 28.0 minutes over the last six games. That production still doesn't match what he was able to do as a starter in Utah, but the 29-year-old could be the secret weapon Boston needs if they're going to make a deep playoff run.
