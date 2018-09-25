Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Plans to play in preseason opener

Hayward said following Tuesday's practice that he intends to play in the Celtics' preseason opener Friday against the Hornets, Scott Souza of GateHouse Media reports.

In his first official practice back with the Celtics, Hayward apparently felt great and he was even able to dunk off his left leg, which was the one he fractured in the first game of last season. While there certainly could be some soreness in the coming few days, Hayward plans to take the court in the preseason opener, so we should get our first look of the year at him playing alongside Kyrie Irving once again. Still, it wouldn't be surprising if the Celtics kept his minutes in check in the first exhibition contest and further word on his workload will likely come at some point closer to game day.