Hayward said he plans to play Saturday against the Timberwolves on the second night of a back-to-back, Scott Souza of the Providence Journal reports.

Hayward sat out the second game of the Celtics' last back-to-back, but it looks as though he's preparing to be available Saturday night. Hayward played 24 minutes off the bench in Friday's blowout win over Cleveland, finishing with 14 points, four rebounds and four assists.