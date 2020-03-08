Coach Brad Stevens said Hayward (knee) would be available for Sunday's game against the Thunder without a minute restriction.

Hayward's bruised right knee apparently checked out fine during the Celtics' shootaround earlier in the day, so he'll likely reclaim his spot in the starting five after a two-game absence. With Jaylen Brown (hamstring) sidelined for another contest, Hayward will likely rank as the Celtics' third option behind Jaysom Tatum and Kemba Walker during his most of his time on the court Sunday.