Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Plays in second straight preseason game

Hayward collected four points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 21 minutes during the Celtics' 115-112 preseason win over the Hornets on Sunday.

His shot remains a work in progress after missing all of last season, but the most important thing for Hayward through two preseason games is that his ankle appears to be holding up without issue. The nine-year veteran has now played over 20 minutes in each of the Celtics' first two preseason contests, with a 3-for-14 tally from the field -- including 1-for-7 from three-point range -- representing the one blemish on an otherwise encouraging body of work. Hayward should continue to see plenty of run during the exhibition slate in order to work out all the kinks ahead of the regular season.