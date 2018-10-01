Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Plays in second straight preseason game
Hayward collected four points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 21 minutes during the Celtics' 115-112 preseason win over the Hornets on Sunday.
His shot remains a work in progress after missing all of last season, but the most important thing for Hayward through two preseason games is that his ankle appears to be holding up without issue. The nine-year veteran has now played over 20 minutes in each of the Celtics' first two preseason contests, with a 3-for-14 tally from the field -- including 1-for-7 from three-point range -- representing the one blemish on an otherwise encouraging body of work. Hayward should continue to see plenty of run during the exhibition slate in order to work out all the kinks ahead of the regular season.
More News
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Appears untroubled in return to action•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Plans to play in preseason opener•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: 'Full go' for training camp•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Participates in 5-on-5 work•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Looks good in practice•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Ready to go 'full speed'•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...