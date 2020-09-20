Hayward generated six points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block with only one turnover in Saturday's 117-106 Game 3 Eastern Conference finals win over the Heat.

Ignore the stats. The versatile forward returned from an ankle injury to help turn the playoff series around. While he wasn't the best player on the floor for Boston (that was Jaylen Brown and Jason Tatum), his 31-minute boost off the bench was a huge lift for the Celtics. Hayward helped the Celtics frequently bust Miami's troublesome zone defense. Boston often relied on his calm playmaking skills to keep the offense moving. In other news, Hayward confirmed during the post-game press conference that he will not leave the Orlando bubble for the birth of his fourth child and will continue playing for Boston. He said that he and his wife Robin decided that Hayward's unexpected return home for injury rehab was enough of a supportive boost for Gordon to return to work and continue playing.