Hayward scored a game-high 25 points (11-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two steals and an assist in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 116-103 loss to the Pistons.

The 29-year-old put together his best offensive performance since he poured in 39 against the Cavs on Nov. 5. Hayward has been struggling with his consistency lately, scoring 10 points or fewer in three of his last six games, but this effort could be a sign he's about to go on a tear.