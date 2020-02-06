Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Posts 23 points in win
Hayward scored 23 points (10-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), to go along with seven assists, seven rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 116-100 win over the Magic.
With Kemba Walker (knee) and Marcus Smart (quad) both absent for the second straight game, Hayward received the start at point guard and was pivotal to Boston's success. The veteran has now scored at least 20 points and recorded six rebounds in six of his last seven starts. If both of these guards remain out for Friday's matchup versus the Hawks, Hayward will continue to be a must-start in both daily and season-long formats.
