Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Posts strong final line
Hayward accumulated 18 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3PT, 6-7 FT), five rebounds and two steals over 25 minutes Wednesday against Cleveland.
Hayward served as one of Boston's more impressive bench contributors, knocking down 60.0 percent of his shots on a night that a little extra scoring couldn't hurt, especially with Kyrie Irving on the shelf (illness). Hayward continues to struggle as the 2018-19 campaign progresses, averaging just 10.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists over 42 contests. The 6-8 forward had been held to just 15 combined points over his previous two matchups heading into Wednesday's tilt, highlighting his ongoing struggles.
