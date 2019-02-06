Hayward posted 18 points (9-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 103-96 win over the Cavaliers.

Hayward had one of his better nights of the season Tuesday night, shooting well over 50 percent and posting moderate rebound and assist totals off the bench. Hayward couldn't crack the starting lineup even with two injuries, which answers questions regarding his role on the offense.