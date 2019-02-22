Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Probable for Saturday
Hayward has been upgraded to probable for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
After putting together a good practice by head coach Brad Stevens' standards, Hayward is now in line to be back with the team after a one-game absence due to a right ankle sprain. Look for Hayward's stats to be confirmed based on his participation in shootaround Saturday morning.
