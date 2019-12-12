Hayward (nose) is probable for Thursday's game against the 76ers, Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports reports.

Hayward exited Thursday's game in the fourth quarter after taking a hit to the nose, but he's expected to be good to go for Friday's contest. Over the past two games, he's averaging 11.5 points, 3.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 25.5 minutes.