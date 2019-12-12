Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Probable Thursday
Hayward (nose) is probable for Thursday's game against the 76ers, Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports reports.
Hayward exited Thursday's game in the fourth quarter after taking a hit to the nose, but he's expected to be good to go for Friday's contest. Over the past two games, he's averaging 11.5 points, 3.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 25.5 minutes.
More News
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Out after hit to nose•
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Scores 14 in first game back•
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Won't have minutes cap in return•
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Cleared to return Monday•
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Eyeing return Monday•
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Could return Monday•
