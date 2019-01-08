Hayward had 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3PT 2-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists in Monday's loss to Boston.

Hayward has come along slowly this season, but he's found a bit of a groove lately, scoring in double-digits in three straight games for the first time all season. Hayward had 35 points in a win over Minnesota on Wednesday and followed up with 16 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists Friday against Dallas.