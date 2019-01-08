Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Productive of bench
Hayward had 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3PT 2-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists in Monday's loss to Boston.
Hayward has come along slowly this season, but he's found a bit of a groove lately, scoring in double-digits in three straight games for the first time all season. Hayward had 35 points in a win over Minnesota on Wednesday and followed up with 16 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists Friday against Dallas.
More News
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Teases triple-double in win•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Scores 35 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Scores 14 points in Saturday's win•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Limited production off the bench•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Back to bench•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Inefficient night in starting role•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.