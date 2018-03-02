Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Progresses to dribbling, shooting
Hayward (ankle) has progressed to performing stand-still dribble moves and shooting jumpers, Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports reports.
Hayward has worked his way from doing work on an anti-gravity treadmill about a month ago to dribbling and shooting. It was also reported at the end of February that he is about two weeks away from traveling with the team. Both of those activities represent a massive step in Hayward's recovery, especially since the team has not officially shut him down for the remainder of the season. That said, it seems unlikely he would make a return during the regular season. The playoffs, however, are not entirely out of the question.
