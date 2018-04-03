Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Progresses to jogging on court

Hayward (ankle) posted a video of himself jogging on the court Monday without the assistance of an AlterG machine, Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald reports.

While the activity seemingly represents another positive step for Hayward in his recovery from surgery to repair a fractured tibia and dislocated left ankle, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens acknowledged that the forward remains "a long, long way away" before playing competitive basketball again. While Hayward may travel with the club for its final regular-season road game next week in Washington, Stevens reiterated that he's continuing to rule the 28-year-old out for the rest of the campaign, including the playoffs.